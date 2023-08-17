Criminal Law: Racketeering-Underlying Activity-Cross-Reference

Defendants appealed the sentences imposed following their guilty plea to racketeering conspiracy and other charges related to their activities with a street gang. Defendants argued that the trial court erred in treating assault with a dangerous weapon as an underlying racketeering activity, applying an attempted murder cross-reference, and applying a three-level increase for an aggravating role.

Where the district court relied on attempted murder, not assault with a dangerous weapon, as the underlying racketeering activity, there was no error in applying the cross-reference. However, there was insufficient evidence to prove that one defendant aided and abetted attempted murder. The district court otherwise did not err in sentencing defendants.

Judgment is affirmed in part and vacated in part.

U.S. v. Nichols (MLW No. 80345/Case Nos. 22-1254 & 22-1441 & 22-1477 &22-1524 & 22-2055 – 21 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Colloton, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Jarvey, J., Ebinger, J., and Jackson, J. (Gina Messamer, of Des Moines, IA; Elizabeth Ann Araguas, of Cedar Rapids, IA; John D. Jacobsen, of Cedar Rapids, IA; Raphael M. Scheetz, of Cedar Rapids, IA; and Rockne Ole Cole, of Ossian, IA for appellants) (William Reiser Ripley, AUSA, of Davenport, IA for appellee)