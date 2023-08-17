Criminal Law: Revocation of Supervised Release-Violation of Conditions-Sufficiency of Evidence

Defendant appealed the revocation of his supervised release, arguing that there was insufficient evidence for the district court to find that he had violated the conditions of his release.

Where the evidence was enough for the district court to find that defendant violated at least one of the conditions of his supervised release, the district court did not err in revoking defendant’s release.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Hemkens (MLW No. 80365/Case No. 23-1163 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, Clark, J.