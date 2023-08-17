Imprisoned St. Louis attorney loses law license

The Supreme Court of Missouri disbarred Andrew Gavin Wynne on Aug. 15, two months after the former St. Louis attorney was sentenced to 31 months in prison.

Following an FBI investigation, Wynne pled guilty to five felony counts of identity theft in March.

Wynne admitted that while representing at least 30 clients, he created fictitious documents with forged signatures of judicial officers in Greater St. Louis. Among those were bogus court orders, judgments and emails authored by at least 10 separate judges, some of which purportedly awarded money to his clients, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri.

In one example in the plea agreement, Wynne sent an email to a client on Feb. 28, 2020, that included a fictitious judgment and decree of dissolution with a forged judge’s signature. That divorce decree said Wynne’s client’s marriage was dissolved and the parties would have joint legal and physical custody of the minor children. The decree also said the client was owed $900 per month in child support, $5,000, a vehicle and other assets.

On July 21, 2020, Wynne emailed another client an order with a forged judge’s signature that claimed $20,200 in payments were owed to that client.

On both occasions, Wynne told his clients not to discuss the documents that he’d sent, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

U.S. District Court Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk sentenced Wynne to 31 months in prison and ordered him to pay $351,000 in restitution for losses suffered by his former law firm.

Wynne filed a consent to disbarment by voluntary surrender of his license to practice law in Missouri and admitted to engaging in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation, according to the Supreme Court. Wynne had been suspended from practicing law since Oct. 21, 2021.

