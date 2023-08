Jeremiah “Jer” Nixon has joined The Simon Law Firm in St. Louis.

Nixon’s practice focuses on business litigation, class actions, antitrust and intellectual property litigation. He joins the firm from Myron M. Cherry & Associates in Chicago. He previously worked at Thompson Coburn and the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

Nixon, the eldest son of former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, earned his law degree from the University of Missouri in 2014.

