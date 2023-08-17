Supreme Court moves Roundup cases from St. Louis

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled Aug. 15 that several — but not all — claims against Monsanto’s Roundup herbicide must be moved to St. Louis County for trial.

In a 6-1 ruling, the court’s majority said the company had made a timely motion to transfer five plaintiffs’ claims out of St. Louis Circuit Court. Instead, state law dictates that they be heard in neighboring St. Louis County Circuit Court, where the current iteration of Monsanto, now owned by Bayer, has its registered agent.

However, the majority said a sixth case involving a similar claim nonetheless must remain in the city of St. Louis because the defendant waited too long to try to transfer the case.

The six plaintiffs all allege that their non-Hodgkin lymphoma was caused by Roundup, which the company denies. All six live outside of Missouri and claim their injuries arose in other states.

Missouri’s venue statute states that plaintiffs who were injured outside the state of Missouri and are suing a corporation must file their suit in the county where the defendant corporation’s registered agent “is located.” At the time of the plaintiffs alleged injuries, however, Monsanto’s predecessor corporation was based in the city of St. Louis, so the plaintiffs argued the case should remain there.

Judge W. Brent Powell, writing for the majority, said the legislature’s use of “contrasting verb tenses” confirms the plain language of the statute “was not accidental.” The date of the injuries is only relevant in cases where the plaintiffs live in Missouri but were injured elsewhere, he said. The former location of a company’s registered agent, he added, is “irrelevant to the agent’s primary purpose” of accepting service of process on behalf of a client.

However, Powell said in the sixth case, featuring a plaintiff named Corey Swanson, Monsanto missed the 60-day window in which to seek a new venue, and that it didn’t matter that the suit was later consolidated with others.

“There is simply no legal basis, caselaw or otherwise, to support Monsanto’s position that a prior motion to transfer venue that does not mention or relate to Swanson somehow constitutes a motion to transfer venue as to Swanson,” he wrote.

Judge George W. Draper III, who retired from the court on Aug. 4 but was added back to the case as a senior judge, wrote a one-page dissent. He said all six cases should have remained in St. Louis, though he didn’t explain his reasoning.

Draper added that the court should have declined to accept Monsanto’s challenge to the venue altogether, as it was filed “on the cusp of trial.” On that point, Powell nearly agreed. In a footnote, the majority opinion says the company’s motion came seven months after the circuit court declined the transfer and only days before trial was set to begin.

“Such late filing of a writ petition on the eve of trial may be grounds for this Court in future cases to exercise its discretionary authority not to issue the writ,” as suggested by Draper’s opinion, Powell wrote.

In a statement, Bayer said the decision will likely affect other cases currently pending in the city of St. Louis.

“Bayer is prepared to confidently defend itself at trial. While we have great sympathy for the plaintiffs in this case, the extensive body of scientific research on glyphosate-based herbicides over four decades, as well as the assessments of the EPA and other leading health regulators worldwide support the conclusion that Roundup is not responsible for their illnesses,” the company said.

Mark Niemeyer of Niemeyer, Grebel & Kruse in St. Louis, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said his team felt “confident about our ability to win anywhere” and that they looked forward to trying the transferred claims in St. Louis County. He also looked forward to proceeding with the case that remains in the city.

“Just as soon as the dust settles, if you will, and the St. Louis City Circuit Court gives us a trial date, we’ll be ready to go,” he said.

The case is State ex rel. Monsanto Company v. Mullen, SC99942.

