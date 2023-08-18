Administrative Law: Disciplinary Order-License Revocation-Mitigating Evidence

Where appellant challenged the revocation of his peace officer license, the director did not abuse her discretion in revoking the license because he failed to demonstrate good judgment and control over his emotions and was dishonest during an investigation, and the director did not ignore mitigating evidence but properly failed to credit self-serving testimony, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Ciesemier v. Director of Department of Public Safety (MLW No. 80376/Case No. WD85770 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Witt, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Cole County, Stumpe, J. (Mark L. Williams, Kirksville, for appellant) (Ryan J. Gallagher, Ashland, for respondent).