Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Civil Practice: Involuntary Detention-Subject Matter Jurisdiction-Deficient Verification

Staff Report//August 18, 2023

Home>Practice Area>Civil Practice>

Civil Practice: Involuntary Detention-Subject Matter Jurisdiction-Deficient Verification

Civil Practice: Involuntary Detention-Subject Matter Jurisdiction-Deficient Verification

Staff Report//August 18, 2023

Where appellant challenged an order that he be involuntarily detained for inpatient treatment, claiming that the trial court was deprived of jurisdiction to enter the judgment because the petition was not properly verified, the court had subject matter jurisdiction despite the fact that the verification was deficient, and the denial of the motion to dismiss was proper because the petition’s deficient verification was remediated by trial testimony from a treating psychiatrist and also no prejudice was shown.

Judgment is affirmed.

In the Matter of: L.T. (MLW No. 80400/Case No. WD86405 – 16 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Martin, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Nodaway County, Rice, J. (Steven Eric Skinner, Maryville, for appellant) (Richard Anthony Starnes, Jefferson City, for respondent).

Related Content

Civil Practice: Res Judicata-Stop Work Order

Emerald Pointe, LLC v. Taney County (MLW No. 80386/Case No. 22-3025 – 8 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th C[...]

August 17, 2023

Civil Practice: Parental Kidnapping Prevention Act-Jurisdiction-Indian Tribes

Nygaard v. Taylor (MLW No. 80384/Case No. 22-2277 – 12 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Kelly, J.[...]

August 17, 2023

Civil Practice: Self-Determination Claims-Emotional Distress Claims-COVID-19 Treatment

Salier v. Walmart, Inc. (MLW No. 80333/Case No. 22-2960 – 12 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Lok[...]

August 9, 2023

Civil Practice: Arbitration Awards-Application To Vacate-Subject Matter Jurisdiction 

Prospect Funding Holdings, LLC v. Palagi (MLW No. 80330/Case No. 22-1871 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, [...]

August 9, 2023

Civil Practice: Sex Offender Registry-Removal-Lifetime Registration

Drewel v. Missouri State Highway Patrol (MLW No. 80254/Case No. WD85246 – 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeal[...]

July 27, 2023

Civil Practice: Personal Jurisdiction-Long-Arm Statute

Copeland v. WRBM, LLC (MLW No. 80240/Case No. ED111141 – 14 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern Distr[...]

July 27, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news