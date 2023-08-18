Civil Practice: Involuntary Detention-Subject Matter Jurisdiction-Deficient Verification

Where appellant challenged an order that he be involuntarily detained for inpatient treatment, claiming that the trial court was deprived of jurisdiction to enter the judgment because the petition was not properly verified, the court had subject matter jurisdiction despite the fact that the verification was deficient, and the denial of the motion to dismiss was proper because the petition’s deficient verification was remediated by trial testimony from a treating psychiatrist and also no prejudice was shown.

Judgment is affirmed.

In the Matter of: L.T. (MLW No. 80400/Case No. WD86405 – 16 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Martin, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Nodaway County, Rice, J. (Steven Eric Skinner, Maryville, for appellant) (Richard Anthony Starnes, Jefferson City, for respondent).