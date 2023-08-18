Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Clouse named probate commissioner in Greene County

Staff Report//August 18, 2023

Home>Lawyers In The News>

Clouse named probate commissioner in Greene County

Image of a scale of justice on a table in the foreground with two long rows of chairs facing a long, rectangular table in the background. The entire image has a heavy blue tint to it.

Depositphotos.com image

Clouse named probate commissioner in Greene County

Staff Report//August 18, 2023

The Greene County Circuit Court en banc has chosen Holly A. Clouse as the circuit’s new probate commissioner.

Clouse fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Commissioner Carol Aiken, which takes effect on Aug. 31.

Clouse is currently a partner with Hamburg, Lyons & Clouse in Springfield. She focuses on probate and trust administration, guardianship/conservatorship matters, probate and trust litigation and estate planning. She earned her law degree from Oklahoma City University in 2011.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item

-

Related Content

Law books

Nixon joins Simon Law Firm

Jeremiah “Jer” Nixon has joined The Simon Law Firm in St. Louis.

August 17, 2023
A judge's gavel resting atop several open books with a spotlight on the gavel and block

Sengheiser and Murphy join St. Louis Bar Foundation board

The St. Louis Bar Foundation elected Judge Jason Sengheiser and Morgan Murphy to its board of directors during[...]

August 16, 2023
A man stands in front of a screen while facing dozens of high school students sitting in chairs in a lecture setting

High schoolers try out legal profession

About 100 high school interns visited the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis in August for a St. Louis [...]

August 15, 2023
justice concept, selective focus on nearest part ,lens blur f/x

Quinn heads Armstrong Teasdale’s Edwardsville office

Armstrong Teasdale named Partner Untress “Trez” Quinn managing attorney of the firm’s Edwardsville, Illi[...]

August 14, 2023
wooden gavel and books on wooden table,on brown background

Interviews set for Platte, St. Louis County judgeships

Judicial commissions in Platte and St. Louis counties are preparing to interview a total of 29 candidates for [...]

August 11, 2023
B. Michael Korte (left) and John B. Boyd hold oversized hammers as they pose for a portrait

MATA honors two workers’ comp attorneys

The Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys awarded B. Michael Korte of The Korte Law Firm in St. Louis and Jo[...]

August 11, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news