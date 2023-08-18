Clouse named probate commissioner in Greene County

The Greene County Circuit Court en banc has chosen Holly A. Clouse as the circuit’s new probate commissioner.

Clouse fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Commissioner Carol Aiken, which takes effect on Aug. 31.

Clouse is currently a partner with Hamburg, Lyons & Clouse in Springfield. She focuses on probate and trust administration, guardianship/conservatorship matters, probate and trust litigation and estate planning. She earned her law degree from Oklahoma City University in 2011.

