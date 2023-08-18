Criminal Law: Effectiveness Of Counsel-Domestic Assault-Lesser-Included Offense

Where a defendant, who was charged with first-degree domestic assault, argued that his counsel was ineffective for failing to request that the jury be instructed on the lesser-included offense of domestic assault in the fourth degree, the Missouri Supreme Court has specifically held that a jury’s decision to convict on a greater offense does not foreclose all possibility that the jury would have convicted the defendant of a lesser offense if the lesser offense instruction had been submitted, and there was a reasonable basis for the jury to convict on the fourth-degree offense, so the trial court erred by concluding that the defendant could not show prejudice by the deficient performance of counsel because the jury had convicted him of the greater offense of second-degree domestic assault, so the denial of post-conviction relief is reversed and remanded for a new trial.

Judgment is reversed.

Flaherty v. State (MLW No. 80378/Case No. WD85542 – 23 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Ahuja, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Buchanan County, Robb, J. (Lindsey L. Wiederhold, Kansas City, MO for appellant) (Dora Fichter, Jefferson City, for respondent).