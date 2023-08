Where a defendant challenged the denial of post-conviction relief, the amended motion was untimely filed by appointed counsel, so the order is vacated and remanded for an abandonment inquiry.

Vacated; remanded.

Owens v. State (MLW No. 80374/Case No. SD37515 – 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Bates, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Pemiscot County, Currie, J. (Harvey Maleaner, St. Louis, for appellant) (Evan Buchheim, Jefferson City, for respondent).