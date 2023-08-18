Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Domestic Relations: Parental Rights-Termination

August 18, 2023

Domestic Relations: Parental Rights-Termination

Domestic Relations: Parental Rights-Termination

Staff Report//August 18, 2023

Where a juvenile officer appealed the denial of her petition to terminate a mother’s parental rights, substantial evidence supported the trial court’s conclusion that the juvenile officer failed to prove the existence of a statutory basis for the termination, and the judgment is affirmed because the against-the-weight-of-the-evidence challenge failed.

Judgment is affirmed.

In the Interest of: A.M.R., R.H.H.III and H.H. v. J.M. (MLW No. 80375/Case No. WD85850 – 21 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Mitchell, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Harrell, J. (Bree Sturner, Kansas City, MO and Devin B. Rodriguez, Kansas City, MO for appellants) (Emily N. Reed and Sandra J. Wirtel, Kansas City, MO for respondent).

 

