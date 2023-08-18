Driver’s License: DWI-Breath Test-15-Minute Observation

Where a driver challenged the suspension of his driving privileges in a DWI case, arguing that the trial court erred in finding that the breath test was valid, the court did not err when it found that the arresting officer properly conducted the 15-minute observation period even though he was outside of the vehicle for brief periods of time since he continued to observe the driver and direct observation is not required during the entire 15-minute period as long as the officer reasonably ensures that the driver has no oral intake and is not smoking or vomiting.

Judgment is affirmed.

Kinkead v. Director (MLW No. 80379/Case No. WD85506 – pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Witt, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Boone County, Morrell, J. (Benjamin Sidney Faber, Columbia, for appellant) (Alex Beezley, Jefferson City, for respondent).