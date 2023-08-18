Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Driver’s License: DWI-Expert Testimony-Timeliness

Staff Report//August 18, 2023

Where a driver challenged her conviction for driving while intoxicated, the trial court did not abuse its discretion in excluding expert testimony about the driver’s medical issues because the driver failed to timely disclose the medical records, which deprived the state of the opportunity to review and test the veracity of the records.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Ivy (MLW No. 80380/Case No. WD85259 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Hardwick, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Lafayette County, Rose, J. (Katharine P. Curry, Columbia, for appellant) (Adam J. Coffman, Lexington, for respondent).

