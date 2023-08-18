Driver’s License: DWI-Toxicology Report-Sufficiency Of Evidence

Where a driver challenged the suspension of his driving privileges in a DWI case, the driver did not show that the trial court erroneously declared the law, the court did not err in admitting the toxicology report, and there was sufficient evidence to establish that the driver’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Dunbar v. Director (MLW No. 80377/Case No. WD85727 – 16 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Sutton, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Pettis County, Beard II, J. (Cale Spangler, Sedalia, and Laurie Ward, Sedalia, for appellant) (Kerry Williams, Kansas City, MO for respondent).