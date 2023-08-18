Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Driver’s License: DWI-Toxicology Report-Sufficiency Of Evidence

Staff Report//August 18, 2023

Home>Courts>Court of Appeals, Western District>

Driver’s License: DWI-Toxicology Report-Sufficiency Of Evidence

Driver’s License: DWI-Toxicology Report-Sufficiency Of Evidence

Staff Report//August 18, 2023

Where a driver challenged the suspension of his driving privileges in a DWI case, the driver did not show that the trial court erroneously declared the law, the court did not err in admitting the toxicology report, and there was sufficient evidence to establish that the driver’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Dunbar v. Director (MLW No. 80377/Case No. WD85727 – 16 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Sutton, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Pettis County, Beard II, J. (Cale Spangler, Sedalia, and Laurie Ward, Sedalia, for appellant) (Kerry Williams, Kansas City, MO for respondent).

Related Content

Driver’s License: DWI-Expert Testimony-Timeliness

State v. Ivy (MLW No. 80380/Case No. WD85259 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Hardwi[...]

August 18, 2023

Driver’s License: DWI-Breath Test-15-Minute Observation

Kinkead v. Director (MLW No. 80379/Case No. WD85506 – pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, W[...]

August 18, 2023

Domestic Relations: Parental Rights-Termination

In the Interest of: A.M.R., R.H.H.III and H.H. v. J.M. (MLW No. 80375/Case No. WD85850 – 21 pages) (Missouri[...]

August 18, 2023

Criminal Law: Effectiveness Of Counsel-Domestic Assault-Lesser-Included Offense

Flaherty v. State (MLW No. 80378/Case No. WD85542 – 23 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, [...]

August 18, 2023

Civil Practice: Involuntary Detention-Subject Matter Jurisdiction-Deficient Verification

In the Matter of: L.T. (MLW No. 80400/Case No. WD86405 – 16 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western Distr[...]

August 18, 2023

Administrative Law: Disciplinary Order-License Revocation-Mitigating Evidence

Ciesemier v. Director of Department of Public Safety (MLW No. 80376/Case No. WD85770 – 10 pages) (Missouri C[...]

August 18, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news