Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Manager of diner hit by car settles in mediation

Scott Lauck//August 18, 2023

Home>Verdicts & Settlements>

Manager of diner hit by car settles in mediation

A gavel next to law books

Depositphotos.com image

Manager of diner hit by car settles in mediation

Scott Lauck//August 18, 2023

A diner manager who was injured when a car came through the wall of the restaurant reached a pre-suit settlement of $205,000, according to her attorney.

Laurie Del Percio of The Horn Law Firm said her client was knocked to the ground on Sept. 18, 2020, when a 78-year-old woman’s 2014 Ford Escape crashed into Paula’s Diner in Independence. The plaintiff was found on the ground next to the car, unconscious and in the fetal position.

She was hospitalized for two days, then referred her for outpatient physical therapy and to a concussion specialist, who referred her to vestibular therapy. She also had continued cervical radicular pain and underwent a skilled therapy program.

Del Percio said the plaintiff was in the course and scope of her employment at the time of the collision, resulting in a worker’s compensation lien of about $154,000. Del Percio said the mediator, Hollis Hanover, was instrumental in reducing the amount of the lien.

An attorney for the defendant declined to comment.

RELATED: Click to search for and submit your Verdicts & Settlements

$205,000 settlement

Motor Vehicle Collision

Venue: Jackson County

Case Number/Date: Not filed/April 25, 2023

Special Damages: $132,070.98 past medical (billed); $34,074.82 past medical (written-off); $7,230.66 past lost wages

Plaintiff’s Experts: John Ward, Prairie Village, Kansas (economics); Michael Poppa, Occupational Consulting Services, Grandview (medical – diagnostic specialties)

Caption: Confidential

Plaintiff’s Attorney: Laurie L. Del Percio, The Horn Law Firm, Independence

Defendant’s Attorneys: Confidential

e

Related Content

Close up of a lot of law reports in library

Man injured by wayward wagon held partly at fault

A man run over while trying to stop a gravity grain wagon from rolling away on his employer’s farm will coll[...]

August 14, 2023
judges gavel on a pile of law books

Settlement reached before trial in T-bone collision

A man injured in a T-bone collision at a Greene County intersection reached a $1.3 million settlement with the[...]

August 11, 2023
Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

Worker reaches settlement after assault by co-employee

A worker who alleged he was assaulted by a co-employee reached a $6.5 million settlement, according to the pla[...]

August 10, 2023
Law cases and law books on a shelf

Jury finds insurer liable for damages in apartment fire

Following a two-week trial in federal court, a jury awarded more than $27 million in damages to a North Kansas[...]

August 8, 2023
court gavel on $100 bills - legal concept

St. Louis settles in class-action arrest suit

Dozens of plaintiffs picked up checks of at least $28,000 on Aug. 4 following their settlement with the City o[...]

August 7, 2023
A class action complaint that Nestle Purina and Royal Canin allegedly misled consumers with their prescription dog food will be heard in Missouri state court

Return trip to 8th Circuit sends dog-food suit to state court

A class action complaint that Nestle Purina and Royal Canin allegedly misled consumers with their prescription[...]

August 4, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news