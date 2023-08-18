A diner manager who was injured when a car came through the wall of the restaurant reached a pre-suit settlement of $205,000, according to her attorney.

Laurie Del Percio of The Horn Law Firm said her client was knocked to the ground on Sept. 18, 2020, when a 78-year-old woman’s 2014 Ford Escape crashed into Paula’s Diner in Independence. The plaintiff was found on the ground next to the car, unconscious and in the fetal position.

She was hospitalized for two days, then referred her for outpatient physical therapy and to a concussion specialist, who referred her to vestibular therapy. She also had continued cervical radicular pain and underwent a skilled therapy program.

Del Percio said the plaintiff was in the course and scope of her employment at the time of the collision, resulting in a worker’s compensation lien of about $154,000. Del Percio said the mediator, Hollis Hanover, was instrumental in reducing the amount of the lien.

An attorney for the defendant declined to comment.

$205,000 settlement

Motor Vehicle Collision

Venue: Jackson County

Case Number/Date: Not filed/April 25, 2023

Special Damages: $132,070.98 past medical (billed); $34,074.82 past medical (written-off); $7,230.66 past lost wages

Plaintiff’s Experts: John Ward, Prairie Village, Kansas (economics); Michael Poppa, Occupational Consulting Services, Grandview (medical – diagnostic specialties)

Caption: Confidential

Plaintiff’s Attorney: Laurie L. Del Percio, The Horn Law Firm, Independence

Defendant’s Attorneys: Confidential