Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Former respiratory therapist in Missouri sentenced in connection with patient deaths

The Associated Press//August 21, 2023

Home>AP News Roundup>

Former respiratory therapist in Missouri sentenced in connection with patient deaths

A class action complaint that Nestle Purina and Royal Canin allegedly misled consumers with their prescription dog food will be heard in Missouri state court

Depositphotos.com image

Former respiratory therapist in Missouri sentenced in connection with patient deaths

The Associated Press//August 21, 2023

A former Missouri respiratory therapist who pleaded guilty in the deaths of two hospital patients has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Jennifer Hall was initially charged with two counts of first-degree murder but pleaded guilty in April to reduced first-degree involuntary manslaughter counts in the deaths of 75-year-old Fern Franco and 37-year-old David Wesley Harper. She also pleaded guilty to one count of attempted second-degree assault. She was sentenced Friday, KCTV-TV reported.

Franco and Harper were among nine patients who died at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe over several months in 2002 in what charging documents describe as “medically suspicious” events.

“A sentence 20 years in the making,” Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren said in a statement. He noted that Hall will eventually be eligible for parole. “But for now, we all sleep better knowing she is behind bars,” he said.

From December 2001, when Hall started working at the hospital, until she was placed on administrative leave the following May, there also were 18 cardiac arrests or “Code Blue” events, up from an average of one a year before then.

The case was revived after an analysis of Franco’s tissue samples found morphine and a powerful muscle relaxant used in anesthesia in her system. Neither drug was prescribed or ordered for her by her doctors, investigators said.

Some staff at the hospital believed Hall was responsible because of her proximity to the stricken patients, her access to deadly pharmaceuticals, and because she notified staff of every patient’s cardiac emergency, according to court documents.

Hall had previously denied any involvement in the deaths.

s

Related Content

A view of the Marion County Record offices in a brick building in Marion, Kansas

Initial online search spurring raid on Kansas paper was legal, state agency says

A Kansas Department of Revenue spokesperson says the initial online search of a state website that led a centr[...]

August 21, 2023
Donald Trump, wearing a blue suit jacket, holds his arms and hands slightly away from his body near his waist as he speaks at an airport

Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case

Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a federal judge Thursday to put off until 2026 a trial in Washington on charges[...]

August 18, 2023
A class action complaint that Nestle Purina and Royal Canin allegedly misled consumers with their prescription dog food will be heard in Missouri state court

Kansas City superfan charged with stealing almost $700,000 in bank heists

A Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as “ChiefsAholic” and familiar for attending games dressed as a wolf i[...]

August 17, 2023
A Planned Parenthood sign is seen in Austin, Texas

Will a federal judge in Texas force Planned Parenthood to repay millions?

A federal judge in Texas who put access to the abortion pill misefpristone in limbo earlier this year presided[...]

August 16, 2023
Sam Bankman-Fried

Testimony from Sam Bankman-Fried’s trusted inner circle will be used to convict him, prosecuto...

Prosecutors say they'll use testimony from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's “trusted inner circle” of forme[...]

August 15, 2023
Young women raise their arms and hands while smiling as they walk on an entrance to a courthouse

Judge sides with young activists in first-of-its-kind climate change trial in Montana

A Montana judge on Monday sided with young environmental activists who said state agencies were violating thei[...]

August 14, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news