Highway employee's conflict with boss not due to age, jury finds

David Baugher//August 21, 2023

David Baugher//August 21, 2023

Image of a scale of justice on a table in the foreground with two long rows of chairs facing a long, rectangular table in the background. The entire image has a heavy blue tint to it.

Highway employee’s conflict with boss not due to age, jury finds

David Baugher//August 21, 2023

Lafayette County jurors decided against a state highway department supervisor who alleged his superior created a hostile work environment based on his age.

“He complained immediately after she was assigned to be his supervisor that she found fault with his work compared to younger employees, that she wouldn’t approve his leave time,” said Brandon Mizner of Ensz & Jester, who represented the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

Tim Koch, who was 51 at the time of the suit, requested time off for a dental appointment in 2020, which his female supervisor allegedly ignored before ultimately telling him that he should have brushed his teeth more often. He also requested time off for secondary employment, which his petition said had never been a problem under previous supervisors. But this was also denied along with a vacation request.

His complaints of discriminatory treatment on the basis of sex and age were denied by the MHTC after an investigation.

Mizner said that, during the course of the probe, an open position became available in Sedalia and the plaintiff took that job.

The court granted partial summary judgment for the defense on the sex discrimination claim, and the plaintiff withdrew his claims for age discrimination and retaliation. The charge of a hostile work environment due to age was the only one submitted to the jury.

“I think they decided fairly quickly that it wasn’t based upon age,” Mizner said of the jury, “that [Koch and his supervisor] had some personality dispute or difficulty getting along, that perhaps she was more brusque than she needed to be.”

An amended judgment notes that the plaintiff did not appeal the decision nor did the defendant pursue any costs.

David Lunceford, who represented the plaintiff, did not return a request for comment. A message left with the MHTC also was not returned.

RELATED: Click to search for and submit your Verdicts & Settlements

Defense verdict

Employment

Venue: Lafayette County Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: 22LF-CV00338/May 26, 2023

Judge: Dennis Rolf

Last Pretrial Demand: $250,000

Last Pretrial Offer: $0

Caption: Tim Koch v. Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission

Plaintiff’s Attorneys: David Lunceford, Lunceford Law Firm, Lee’s Summit

Defendant’s Attorneys: Brandon Mizner and Remington Smith, Ensz & Jester, Kansas City; Michael Polwort, MHTC, Jefferson City

