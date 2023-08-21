Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Interviews underway for Supreme Court vacancy

Scott Lauck//August 21, 2023

Home>Local>

Interviews underway for Supreme Court vacancy

Connie Cierpiot (left) and Kirk Presley (right) listen to an applicant while Timothy Drury (foreground) takes notes

Appellate Judicial Commission members Connie Cierpiot of Lee's Summit and attorney Kirk Presley of Kansas City listen to an applicant for the Missouri Supreme Court while Timothy Drury of St. Louis, in foreground, takes notes. The seven-member commission plans to interview 23 applicants for a vacancy on the state’s high court Aug. 21-22, 2023. (Photo by Scott Lauck)

Interviews underway for Supreme Court vacancy

Scott Lauck//August 21, 2023

The Appellate Judicial Commission has begun two days of interviews with 23 applicants to succeed Judge George W. Draper III on the Missouri Supreme Court.

The commission, led by Chief Justice Mary R. Russell, is examining an applicant pool of six women and 17 men for the vacancy left by Draper’s Aug. 4 retirement. The interviews began after lunch on Monday and are expected to continue Tuesday, after which the commission will select three finalists for the governor’s consideration.

Gov. Mike Parson will have 60 days to make the appointment, which will mark his second pick for the Missouri Supreme Court after his selection of Judge Robin Ransom in 2021. Later this year, he is expected to name a third, following the scheduled retirement of Judge Patricia Breckenridge.

Besides the chief justice, the Appellate Judicial Commission includes lawyer members Thomas K. Neill of St. Louis, Neil Chanter of Springfield and Kirk R. Presley of Kansas City. The non-lawyer members are Timothy M. Drury of St. Louis, Sally Hargis of Springfield and Connie Cierpiot of Lee’s Summit.

Parson has named all three of the non-lawyer members of the commission since he took office in 2018 — a rare instance, as the commissioners serve six-year staggered terms that typically prevent a governor from naming more than one or two commissioners during their term.

The applicants are:

  • Thomas C. Albus, a St. Louis County circuit judge
  • Megan B. Benton, a Platte County associate circuit judge
  • Becky J.W. Borthwick, a judge on the Court of Appeals Southern District
  • Kelly C. Broniec, a judge on the Court of Appeals Eastern District
  • Sarah A. Castle, a Jackson County circuit judge
  • Thomas C. Clark II, a judge on the Court of Appeals Eastern District
  • Stephen S. Davis, a partner with True North Law in St. Louis
  • Michael E. Gardner, a judge on the Court of Appeals Eastern District
  • Kenneth R. Garrett III, a Jackson County circuit judge
  • Ginger K. Gooch, a judge on the Court of Appeals Southern District
  • Jack A.L. Goodman, a judge on the Court of Appeals Southern District
  • Jennifer R. Growcock, a judge on the Court of Appeals Southern District
  • Joseph B. Kloecker, an attorney with Kloecker Law in St. Louis
  • Christopher K. Limbaugh, a Cole County associate circuit judge
  • Tony Luetkemeyer, a state senator from Parkville
  • Shaun J. Mackelprang, an assistant attorney general in Jefferson City
  • Jeffery T. McPherson, an appellate attorney at Armstrong Teasdale in St. Louis
  • David E. Roland, director of litigation of the Freedom Center of Missouri
  • Cristian M. Stevens, a judge on the Court of Appeals Eastern District
  • John P. Torbitzky, a judge on the Court of Appeals Eastern District
  • David T. Tunnell, a Webster County associate circuit judge
  • Stanley J. Wallach, a St. Louis County circuit judge and
  • Grant W. Wobig, an assistant public defender.

<

Related Content

A class action complaint that Nestle Purina and Royal Canin allegedly misled consumers with their prescription dog food will be heard in Missouri state court

Former respiratory therapist in Missouri sentenced in connection with patient deaths

A former Missouri respiratory therapist who pleaded guilty in the deaths of two hospital patients has been sen[...]

August 21, 2023
A view of the Marion County Record offices in a brick building in Marion, Kansas

Initial online search spurring raid on Kansas paper was legal, state agency says

A Kansas Department of Revenue spokesperson says the initial online search of a state website that led a centr[...]

August 21, 2023
A class action complaint that Nestle Purina and Royal Canin allegedly misled consumers with their prescription dog food will be heard in Missouri state court

Kansas City superfan charged with stealing almost $700,000 in bank heists

A Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as “ChiefsAholic” and familiar for attending games dressed as a wolf i[...]

August 17, 2023
Lawyer concept and attorney symbol or a judge as a person casting a shadow of a justice scale on a wall as a symbol for a legal counselor or barrister and common law or civil law practice with 3D illustration elements.

Imprisoned St. Louis attorney loses law license

The Supreme Court of Missouri disbarred a former St. Louis attorney two months after he was sentenced to 31 mo[...]

August 17, 2023
Missouri Supreme Court building with flags flying in front

Supreme Court moves Roundup cases from St. Louis

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled that several — but not all — claims against Monsanto’s Roundup herbicid[...]

August 17, 2023
Missouri Supreme Court building

Supreme Court affirms convictions against parents for school absence

Two parents who appealed their class C misdemeanor convictions for violating Missouri’s compulsory school at[...]

August 16, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news