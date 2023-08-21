Appellate Judicial Commission members Connie Cierpiot of Lee's Summit and attorney Kirk Presley of Kansas City listen to an applicant for the Missouri Supreme Court while Timothy Drury of St. Louis, in foreground, takes notes. The seven-member commission plans to interview 23 applicants for a vacancy on the state’s high court Aug. 21-22, 2023. (Photo by Scott Lauck)

The Appellate Judicial Commission has begun two days of interviews with 23 applicants to succeed Judge George W. Draper III on the Missouri Supreme Court.

The commission, led by Chief Justice Mary R. Russell, is examining an applicant pool of six women and 17 men for the vacancy left by Draper’s Aug. 4 retirement. The interviews began after lunch on Monday and are expected to continue Tuesday, after which the commission will select three finalists for the governor’s consideration.

Gov. Mike Parson will have 60 days to make the appointment, which will mark his second pick for the Missouri Supreme Court after his selection of Judge Robin Ransom in 2021. Later this year, he is expected to name a third, following the scheduled retirement of Judge Patricia Breckenridge.

Besides the chief justice, the Appellate Judicial Commission includes lawyer members Thomas K. Neill of St. Louis, Neil Chanter of Springfield and Kirk R. Presley of Kansas City. The non-lawyer members are Timothy M. Drury of St. Louis, Sally Hargis of Springfield and Connie Cierpiot of Lee’s Summit.

Parson has named all three of the non-lawyer members of the commission since he took office in 2018 — a rare instance, as the commissioners serve six-year staggered terms that typically prevent a governor from naming more than one or two commissioners during their term.

The applicants are: