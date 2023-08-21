The Appellate Judicial Commission has begun two days of interviews with 23 applicants to succeed Judge George W. Draper III on the Missouri Supreme Court.
The commission, led by Chief Justice Mary R. Russell, is examining an applicant pool of six women and 17 men for the vacancy left by Draper’s Aug. 4 retirement. The interviews began after lunch on Monday and are expected to continue Tuesday, after which the commission will select three finalists for the governor’s consideration.
Gov. Mike Parson will have 60 days to make the appointment, which will mark his second pick for the Missouri Supreme Court after his selection of Judge Robin Ransom in 2021. Later this year, he is expected to name a third, following the scheduled retirement of Judge Patricia Breckenridge.
Besides the chief justice, the Appellate Judicial Commission includes lawyer members Thomas K. Neill of St. Louis, Neil Chanter of Springfield and Kirk R. Presley of Kansas City. The non-lawyer members are Timothy M. Drury of St. Louis, Sally Hargis of Springfield and Connie Cierpiot of Lee’s Summit.
Parson has named all three of the non-lawyer members of the commission since he took office in 2018 — a rare instance, as the commissioners serve six-year staggered terms that typically prevent a governor from naming more than one or two commissioners during their term.
The applicants are:
- Thomas C. Albus, a St. Louis County circuit judge
- Megan B. Benton, a Platte County associate circuit judge
- Becky J.W. Borthwick, a judge on the Court of Appeals Southern District
- Kelly C. Broniec, a judge on the Court of Appeals Eastern District
- Sarah A. Castle, a Jackson County circuit judge
- Thomas C. Clark II, a judge on the Court of Appeals Eastern District
- Stephen S. Davis, a partner with True North Law in St. Louis
- Michael E. Gardner, a judge on the Court of Appeals Eastern District
- Kenneth R. Garrett III, a Jackson County circuit judge
- Ginger K. Gooch, a judge on the Court of Appeals Southern District
- Jack A.L. Goodman, a judge on the Court of Appeals Southern District
- Jennifer R. Growcock, a judge on the Court of Appeals Southern District
- Joseph B. Kloecker, an attorney with Kloecker Law in St. Louis
- Christopher K. Limbaugh, a Cole County associate circuit judge
- Tony Luetkemeyer, a state senator from Parkville
- Shaun J. Mackelprang, an assistant attorney general in Jefferson City
- Jeffery T. McPherson, an appellate attorney at Armstrong Teasdale in St. Louis
- David E. Roland, director of litigation of the Freedom Center of Missouri
- Cristian M. Stevens, a judge on the Court of Appeals Eastern District
- John P. Torbitzky, a judge on the Court of Appeals Eastern District
- David T. Tunnell, a Webster County associate circuit judge
- Stanley J. Wallach, a St. Louis County circuit judge and
- Grant W. Wobig, an assistant public defender.
