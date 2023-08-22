Deadly head-on collision settled with multiple parties

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

The family of a 29-year-old man killed in a November 2021 head-on collision with a tractor-trailer settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the other vehicle’s driver, its owner and a concrete company for a total of $8.775 million.

Anthony Johnson died when his Chevy Malibu collided with a truck hauling ready-mix concrete from Lexington to Warrensburg on Missouri Highway 13. According to the lawsuit, truck driver Charles R. Griffin of Sweet Springs crossed the center line on the two-lane undivided highway, striking Johnson’s car head-on as he attempted to avoid a stopped vehicle ahead.

The lawsuit named three defendants: Griffin, the commercial motor vehicle operator; Thomas Farms & Trucking LLC of Marshall; and Fischer Concrete Services Inc. of Sedalia.

The lawsuit was settled in early May, records provided by Johnson’s attorney show, with structured settlements for the accident victim’s parents and young son.

Attorneys representing the three defendants did not respond to requests for comment.

$8.775 million settlement

Motor vehicle collision, wrongful death

Breakdown: $8 million from Fischer Concrete; $750,000 from Thomas Farms; $25,000 from Griffin

Venue: Johnson County Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: 21JO-CC00326/May 9, 2023

Judge: Stacey Lett

Insurance: Progressive (for Thomas Farms & Trucking); American Family (for Griffin); Greenwich (for Fischer Concrete Services); Allied World (for Fischer Concrete Services)

Caption: Dorothy Johnson and Rickey Johnson v. Thomas Farms & Trucking LLC, Charles Griffin, Fischer Concrete Service

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: J.J. Burns and Tim Dollar, Dollar Burns Becker & Hershewe, Kansas City

Defendants’ Attorneys: Zachary Vaughn and Joshua Breithaupt, Wiedner & McAuliffe, St. Louis; John Mullen and Jim Meyers, Franke Schultz & Mullen, Kansas City; Chris Rackers, Schreimann Rackers & Francka, Jefferson City

