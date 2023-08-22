Schmidt joins Husch Blackwell as partner

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Former Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has joined Husch Blackwell as a partner in its technology, manufacturing and transportation industry group. Schmidt lives in Independence, Kansas and will work in the Link, Husch’s virtual office.

Schmidt served as the state attorney general of Kansas for three terms from 2011 to 2023 and also served as president of the National Association of Attorneys General.

“We are very pleased that Derek chose Husch Blackwell as the firm where he wanted to launch his career in private practice,” said Catherine Hanaway, Husch Blackwell’s chair. “Our state AG practice already has a reputation for getting things done and working with state AGs across the political spectrum on a variety of issues. Derek deepens our bench, and his perspective will be of great value to our clients.”

Prior to his tenure as Kansas attorney general, Schmidt served 10 years as a Kansas state senator, representing a rural district in Southeast Kansas. He served four of those years as chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee and six years as Senate Majority Leader. He also has prior experience as a staff member in the United States Senate and in the Kansas governor’s office.

