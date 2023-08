Where appellant challenged an adverse judgment on her claim for unjust enrichment, the appellant’s pro se brief substantially failed to comply with Rule 84.04, so the appeal must be dismissed.

Appeal is dismissed.

ACWSTL, LLC v. Gladney (MLW No. 80416/Case No. ED111007 – 4 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Page, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, Medler, J. (Treisa Gladney, pro se) (Kevin L. Seltzer and Garry Seltzer for respondent).