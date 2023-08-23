Civil Practice: Private Cause of Action-Mootness Public Interest Exception

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Staff Report//August 23, 2023

Staff Report//August 23, 2023

Where appellants challenged the dismissal of their petition for a declaratory judgment against a city and individual respondents in an action alleging the defendants violated a statute that prohibits public officials from expending public funds to advocate for or against ballot measures, arguing that the claim was not moot and fit the public interest exception, the appellants did not have a private cause of action under the relevant statute, and the trial court did not abuse its discretion in dismissing with prejudice since any amendment would have been futile.

Judgment is affirmed.

Sullivan v. City of University City (MLW No. 80415/Case No. ED111084 – 17 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Hess, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, Peyton, J. (Canice T. Rice Jr. for appellant) (John F. Mulligan Jr., Timothy J. Wolf and Benjamin S. McIntosh for respondent).

