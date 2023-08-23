Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Motion-Timeliness

Staff Report//August 23, 2023

Where a defendant challenged the denial of his motion for post-conviction relief, the amended motion was untimely, so the matter is dismissed for lack of a final judgment and remanded for consideration of the merits of the timely pro se motion.

Appeal is dismissed.

Medlin v. State (MLW No. 80418/Case No. ED110461 – 5 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, James M. Dowd, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Charles County, Fagras, J. (Travis L. Noble Jr. for appellant) (Daniel N. McPherson for respondent).

 

