Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Criminal Law: Prior Bad Acts-Motive And Intent-Mail Privileges

Staff Report//August 23, 2023

Home>Courts>Court of Appeals, Western District>

Criminal Law: Prior Bad Acts-Motive And Intent-Mail Privileges

Criminal Law: Prior Bad Acts-Motive And Intent-Mail Privileges

Staff Report//August 23, 2023

Where a defendant, who was found guilty of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, argued that the trial court abused its discretion by overruling his objection to the admission of prior bad acts evidence, the court did not abuse its discretion by admitting the evidence because it was logically relevant to show motive and intent, which were at issue, and the court did not plainly err by restricting the defendant mail and telephone privileges after he asserted his right to self- representation since he had communicated inappropriately with the victim.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Morgan (MLW No. 80424/Case No. WD84845 – 16 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Pfeiffer, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, McKenzie, J. (Andrew Bailey and Daniel N. McPherson, Jefferson City for respondent) (John Esposito, Kansas City, MO for appellant).

 

-

Related Content

Public Utilities: Rate Case-Amortization-Due Process

Missouri Public Service Commission v. Office of Public Counsel (MLW No. 80421/Case No. WD86023 – 31 pages) ([...]

August 23, 2023

Probate: Guardianship-Termination-Rebuttable Presumption

J.P. & D.P. v. S.R. & T.R. (MLW No. 80422/Case No. WD85969 – 19 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, W[...]

August 23, 2023

Domestic Relations: Stepparent Adoption-Motion To Intervene-Grandparent’s Interest

K.L.C.B., J.A.S. and C.S. v. D.L.B. (MLW No. 80423/Case No. WD85559 – 17 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, [...]

August 23, 2023

Driver’s License: DWI-Toxicology Report-Sufficiency Of Evidence

Dunbar v. Director (MLW No. 80377/Case No. WD85727 – 16 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District,[...]

August 18, 2023

Driver’s License: DWI-Expert Testimony-Timeliness

State v. Ivy (MLW No. 80380/Case No. WD85259 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Hardwi[...]

August 18, 2023

Driver’s License: DWI-Breath Test-15-Minute Observation

Kinkead v. Director (MLW No. 80379/Case No. WD85506 – pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, W[...]

August 18, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news