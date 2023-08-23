Criminal Law: Prior Bad Acts-Motive And Intent-Mail Privileges

Where a defendant, who was found guilty of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, argued that the trial court abused its discretion by overruling his objection to the admission of prior bad acts evidence, the court did not abuse its discretion by admitting the evidence because it was logically relevant to show motive and intent, which were at issue, and the court did not plainly err by restricting the defendant mail and telephone privileges after he asserted his right to self- representation since he had communicated inappropriately with the victim.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Morgan (MLW No. 80424/Case No. WD84845 – 16 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Pfeiffer, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, McKenzie, J. (Andrew Bailey and Daniel N. McPherson, Jefferson City for respondent) (John Esposito, Kansas City, MO for appellant).