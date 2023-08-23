Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Criminal Law: Second-Degree Murder-Sufficiency Of Evidence

Staff Report//August 23, 2023

Where a defendant challenged convictions that included second-degree murder, the evidence when considered all together was sufficient for a reasonable fact finder to find that the defendant shot the victim, and the prosecutor’s statement that defendant robbed the victim did not constitute a manifest injustice or miscarriage of justice.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Perkins (MLW No. 80420/Case No. SD37450 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Borthwick, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Scott County, Dolan, J. (Irene C. Karns, Columbia and Leslie Nicole Hazel, Jackson for appellant) (Alex Daniel Beezley, Jefferson City and Amanda Lorraine Oesch, Benton for respondent).

