Domestic Relations: Stepparent Adoption-Motion To Intervene-Grandparent’s Interest

Staff Report//August 23, 2023

Where a grandmother sought to intervene on father and stepmother’s petition for adoption of a minor child, the trial court misapplied the law when it denied the intervention because the grandmother had a sufficient interest in the subject matter of the proceedings since she had joint legal and physical custody of the child and the disposition of the adoption proceedings would impair her ability to protect her interest, which was not adequately protected by the existing parties in the case.

Judgment is reversed and remanded.

K.L.C.B., J.A.S. and C.S. v. D.L.B. (MLW No. 80423/Case No. WD85559 – 17 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Chapman, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Harrell, J. (Laurie Snell, Kansas City, MO for appellant) (Michaela Shelton-Sinkhorn, Overland Park, KS for respondent).

