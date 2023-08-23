Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Employer – Employee: Disability Discrimination-Workers’ Compensation Retaliation-MHRA

Staff Report//August 23, 2023

Where a plaintiff challenged the dismissal of her claims of disability discrimination and workers’ compensation retaliation under the Missouri Human Rights Act and state workers’ compensation law, the plaintiff failed to show that she was disabled under the MHRA, and her employer’s drug-free workplace policy was not discriminatory as a matter of law, and the dismissal was proper because the employer showed that the plaintiff did not produce sufficient evidence to show that her injury report was the motivating factor in her discharge, so she failed to establish a prima facie case under the MHRA and the elements of her retaliation claim under workers’ compensation law.

Judgment is affirmed.

Ashby v. Woodridge of Missouri, Inc. (MLW No. 80419/Case No. SD37420 – 21 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Growcock, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Pulaski County, Beger, J. (Raymond Benjamin Lampert, Springfield for appellant) (Jessica Lauren Liss and Morgan Elizabeth Knott, St. Louis for respondent).

