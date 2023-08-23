Finalists picked for Jackson County judgeship

The 16th Circuit Judicial Commission has nominated Jessica Agnelly Krawczyk, Kyle S. Belew and Robert E.J. Gordon for a vacancy on the Jackson County Circuit Court.

Gov. Mike Parson has 60 days to appoint one of them to succeed Judge Marco A. Roldan, who retired in August.

Agnelly is an associate circuit judge in Jackson County. Belew is a partner in the Barnes Law Firm in Kansas City. Gordon is partner in The Gordon Law Firm in Lee’s Summit.

The commission said each of the finalists was chosen unanimously from among 13 applicants.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item