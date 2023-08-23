Greensfelder welcomes new associate

Greensfelder has hired Ryan Gordon as an associate in its business services group at the firm’s St. Louis office.

Gordon’s experience ranges from high-value asset sales and equity-based mergers to private equity investments, including detailed reviews of transaction documents, drafting of crucial deliverables and performing comprehensive due diligence reviews.

He is a member of Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis and the American Bar Association.

Gordon received his law degree from The University of Kansas. During his time in law school, Gordon was an intern for the Honorable Kevin Moriarty in the Johnson County, Kansas District Court, then served as a financial services intern at the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

