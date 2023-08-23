Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Probate: Guardianship-Termination-Rebuttable Presumption

Staff Report//August 23, 2023

Where the co-guardians of two minor children challenged a judgment terminating their guardianship, even though the trial court erroneously stated the law on the rebuttable presumption in favor of the natural mother, the misstatement was not the basis for the decision and was not prejudicial, and the court explicitly found the natural mother to be credible and the co-guardians to be not credible, so the termination is affirmed since the court also correctly stated the current legal requirements for the termination of guardianships.

Judgment is affirmed.

J.P. & D.P. v. S.R. & T.R. (MLW No. 80422/Case No. WD85969 – 19 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Gabbert, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Cass County, Rumley, J. (Ryan F. Kaiser for appellants) (Jeffrey A. Gedbaw for respondents).

