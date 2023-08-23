Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Public Utilities: Rate Case-Amortization-Due Process

Staff Report//August 23, 2023

Where the Office of Public Counsel appealed an order issued by the Public Service Commission in a rate case filed by an electric corporation, arguing that the commission erred in ordering an eight-year amortization period for the remaining net book value of a coal-fired power plant, the OPC failed to show that the amortization period was not supported by substantial evidence or was contrary to the weight of the evidence, and the OPC also failed to prove that the amortization period was arbitrary, capricious or unreasonable, and the judgment is affirmed because there was no denial of due process.

Judgment is affirmed.

Missouri Public Service Commission v. Office of Public Counsel (MLW No. 80421/Case No. WD86023 – 31 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Gabbert, J.) Appealed from the Public Service Commission (Karl Zobrist and Jennifer Leigh Heintz for respondents) (John A. Clizer for appellant).

