Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Workers’ Compensation: PTD-Second Injury Fund-Vocational Expert

Staff Report//August 23, 2023

Home>Courts>Court of Appeals, Eastern District>

Workers’ Compensation: PTD-Second Injury Fund-Vocational Expert

Workers’ Compensation: PTD-Second Injury Fund-Vocational Expert

Staff Report//August 23, 2023

Where the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission reversed an award of benefits from the Second Injury Fund to a claimant who was permanently and totally disabled from prior workplace injuries, the record showed that the claimant’s vocational rehabilitation expert repeatedly opined that the claimant was unemployable despite a non-qualifying knee injury based upon the limitations of his latest injury plus the pre-existing injuries, so this undisputed evidence directly refuted the commission’s decision, and the judgment is reversed and remanded.

Judgment is reversed and remanded.

Obermann v. Treasurer (MLW No. 80417/Case No. ED111004 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, James M. Dowd, J.) Appealed from the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (Chris N. Weiss for appellant) (Keyla S. Rhoades for respondent).

Related Content

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Motion-Timeliness

Medlin v. State (MLW No. 80418/Case No. ED110461 – 5 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Ja[...]

August 23, 2023

Civil Practice: Private Cause of Action-Mootness Public Interest Exception

Sullivan v. City of University City (MLW No. 80415/Case No. ED111084 – 17 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals,[...]

August 23, 2023

Appellate Practice: Inadequate Brief-Unjust Enrichment

ACWSTL, LLC v. Gladney (MLW No. 80416/Case No. ED111007 – 4 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern Distr[...]

August 23, 2023

Probate: Guardianship-Sufficiency Of Evidence

In the Matter of: Timothy Lee Isreal (MLW No. 80372/Case No. ED111010 – 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals,[...]

August 18, 2023

Juvenile Law: Jurisdiction-Commitment-Sufficiency Of Evidence

In the Interest of: D.L.T. (MLW No. 80373/Case No. ED110966 – 13 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern [...]

August 18, 2023

Domestic Relations: Dissolution-Statutory Authority-Consent

Chatman v. Chatman (MLW No. 80371/Case No. ED1111310 – 5 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District[...]

August 18, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news