Workers’ Compensation: PTD-Second Injury Fund-Vocational Expert

Where the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission reversed an award of benefits from the Second Injury Fund to a claimant who was permanently and totally disabled from prior workplace injuries, the record showed that the claimant’s vocational rehabilitation expert repeatedly opined that the claimant was unemployable despite a non-qualifying knee injury based upon the limitations of his latest injury plus the pre-existing injuries, so this undisputed evidence directly refuted the commission’s decision, and the judgment is reversed and remanded.

Judgment is reversed and remanded.

Obermann v. Treasurer (MLW No. 80417/Case No. ED111004 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, James M. Dowd, J.) Appealed from the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (Chris N. Weiss for appellant) (Keyla S. Rhoades for respondent).