Bodamer joins Graves Garrett

Hallie Bodamer has joined Graves Garrett as an associate. Her practice will focus on complex commercial litigation, government investigations and white-collar criminal defense.

Bodamer, previously a Graves Garrett summer associate, joins the firm following her graduation from the University of Colorado Law School, where she graduated Order of the Coif and served as an associate editor on the Colorado Law Review. During law school, she completed a judicial internship with the Hon. Elizabeth Brodsky in Colorado’s 20th Judicial District Court and served as a summer associate in the Denver office of an international law firm.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hallie back to the firm,” Graves Garrett partner Lucinda Luetkemeyer said. “Her top-notch academic credentials and proven ability to contribute to the firm will serve our clients well.”

