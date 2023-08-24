Settlement for injured man comes shortly after suit’s filing

A 56-year-old man injured in a two-car collision in Laclede County five years ago settled a personal injury suit against the other driver for more than $800,000, less than three weeks after filing the complaint.

Andrew Macomber of Lebanon sued Steven Damron, 67, also of Lebanon, over an early morning crash in November 2018 on a road covered in snow and ice. Macomber told Lebanon police that a 1997 Ford Ranger pickup truck operated by Damron skidded in his direction before hitting his 2008 Cadillac DTS.

Macomber suffered a herniated cervical disc at C6-7 with bilateral. Springfield plaintiff’s attorney Randy Reichard said his client’s injuries resulted in more than $80,000 in medical bills and nearly $220,000 in lost wages when he was forced to cut back on the number of trips he made as a rail freight conductor. Those special damages include an additional $640,000 in future lost wages and anticipated future medical costs of nearly $875,000.

A settlement agreement provided by Reichard shows that Macomber agreed to drop the complaint on May 26, just 17 days after the suit was filed in Laclede County Circuit Court and several days after it went to mediation. An attorney for Damron did not respond to a request for comment.

$801,103 settlement

Motor vehicle collision

Venue: Laclede Count Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: 23LA-CC00039/May 26, 2023

Plaintiff’s Expert: Dr. Mitchell Mullins, Springfield (life care planning)

Caption: Andrew Macomber v. Steven Damron

Plaintiff’s Attorney: Randy Reichard, Lowther Johnson Attorneys at Law, Springfield

Defendant’s Attorney: Philip Sumner, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice, Kansas City