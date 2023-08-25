Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Vetter is Littler’s new St. Louis senior counsel

Staff Report//August 25, 2023

Home>Lawyers In The News>

Vetter is Littler’s new St. Louis senior counsel

A judge's gavel resting sideways on a block, which is reflected on a dark table

Depositphotos.com image

Vetter is Littler’s new St. Louis senior counsel

Staff Report//August 25, 2023

Colleen Vetter
Colleen Vetter

Littler named Colleen Vetter as senior counsel in its St. Louis office. She joined from Deloitte and previously served as director of the Workers’ Compensation Division at the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Colleen join our team in St. Louis,” said Patricia Martin, St. Louis office managing shareholder. “Colleen is a seasoned employment and labor litigator and has significant appellate practice experience, both of which will greatly bolster the services we offer our clients.”
For over 30 years, Vetter has represented plaintiffs and defendants in state, civil, administrative and federal court in matters including commercial contracts, real estate, construction, workers’ compensation and class actions. Her public sector work also includes serving as assistant attorney general in the Civil Litigation Division of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, representing state employees and agencies in a variety of matters in state and federal court.

Vetter has served on the board of governors of the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis.is a member of the Women Lawyers Association and has served as a volunteer arbitrator and mediator for the Missouri Bar Association’s Fee Dispute Resolution Program. Additionally, Vetter has lectured before the Missouri Bar and BAMSL CLE seminars, assisted Legal Services of Eastern Missouri and been a Court Appointed Special Advocates volunteer for St. Louis County.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item

-

Related Content

legal gavel on a law book

Bodamer joins Graves Garrett

Hallie Bodamer has joined Graves Garrett as an associate. Her practice will focus on complex commercial litiga[...]

August 24, 2023
Judges chair in court room, gavel

Finalists picked for Jackson County judgeship

The 16th Circuit Judicial Commission has nominated three people for a vacancy on the Jackson County Circuit Co[...]

August 23, 2023
Law books

Greensfelder welcomes new associate

Greensfelder has hired Ryan Gordon as an associate in its business services group at the firm’s St. Louis o[...]

August 23, 2023
wooden gavel and books on wooden table,on brown background

Schmidt joins Husch Blackwell as partner

Former Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has joined Husch Blackwell as a partner in its technology, manufa[...]

August 22, 2023
Mike Parson looks to the left as he stands behind a lectern and microphone and speaks in front of a red curtain

Parson names five judges in four circuits

Gov. Mike Parson on Aug. 18 appointed five judges across the state, including two nonpartisan selections for t[...]

August 18, 2023
Image of a scale of justice on a table in the foreground with two long rows of chairs facing a long, rectangular table in the background. The entire image has a heavy blue tint to it.

Clouse named probate commissioner in Greene County

The Greene County Circuit Court en banc has chosen Holly A. Clouse as the circuit’s new probate commissioner[...]

August 18, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news