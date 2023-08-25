Vetter is Littler’s new St. Louis senior counsel

Littler named Colleen Vetter as senior counsel in its St. Louis office. She joined from Deloitte and previously served as director of the Workers’ Compensation Division at the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Colleen join our team in St. Louis,” said Patricia Martin, St. Louis office managing shareholder. “Colleen is a seasoned employment and labor litigator and has significant appellate practice experience, both of which will greatly bolster the services we offer our clients.”

For over 30 years, Vetter has represented plaintiffs and defendants in state, civil, administrative and federal court in matters including commercial contracts, real estate, construction, workers’ compensation and class actions. Her public sector work also includes serving as assistant attorney general in the Civil Litigation Division of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, representing state employees and agencies in a variety of matters in state and federal court.

Vetter has served on the board of governors of the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis.is a member of the Women Lawyers Association and has served as a volunteer arbitrator and mediator for the Missouri Bar Association’s Fee Dispute Resolution Program. Additionally, Vetter has lectured before the Missouri Bar and BAMSL CLE seminars, assisted Legal Services of Eastern Missouri and been a Court Appointed Special Advocates volunteer for St. Louis County.

