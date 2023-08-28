Lawyers who face the already daunting task of properly redacting their electronically filed court records now have a new set of regulations to navigate.

A state law takes effect today (Aug. 28) that requires attorneys — and perhaps judges — to remove “confidential and personal identifying information” from any document filed in court in a civil case. The list of forbidden information includes a variety of identification numbers; names, addresses and contact information for witnesses, victims and minors; and all dates of birth.

The new statute, section 509.520 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri, is in addition to a similar but not identical set of restrictions contained in a series of Missouri Supreme Court rules that went into effect on July 1. The new rules accompanied the opening of the court system’s electronic docket system, Case.net, to increase remote access by the public.

In other words, nonlawyers can now read many court documents on their own screens from home, but certain bits of information that might once have been visible must be removed — and it’s up to attorneys to make sure they can’t be seen.

State Rep. Justin Hicks, R-Lake St. Charles, an attorney who worked in committee on the new statutory language, said the state law was intended to clarify the Supreme Court’s recent rules change.

“The concern overall is there is an overabundance of too much personal, identifiable information out there,” Hicks said. “This is where we’re trying to claw back on that area.”

However, the new requirements also can mean a lot more work. And, with two sets of regulations that might apply to a given case, exactly what should and should not be included isn’t always clear.

“Attorneys are in a very difficult position following these laws, because you don’t know exactly what it is you’re supposed to do,” said Nathan Nickolaus, a Jefferson City-based attorney with Lauber Municipal Law who represents numerous municipalities.

Nickolaus said the changes have caused cities’ often understaffed municipal courts to produce two versions of many documents — one with all the information and a blacked-out version suitable for public consumption.

“Your common traffic ticket, for instance, is a shadow of its former self,” he said.

That missing information could frustrate the media and the public at large. Jean Maneke of the Maneke Law Group, an attorney for the Missouri Press Association, said the increased restrictions will make it more difficult for reporters to confirm the identity of criminal suspects, particularly those with common last names.

“I won’t know if the rapist in my neighborhood is 18 or 58,” she said. “And if his name is John Smith, I’m going to have a tough time figuring out who it is.”

Maneke also said restricting access to the identities of minors in guardianships and other cases could cause headaches for institutions that care for children, such as schools and doctors’ offices.

“There are a lot of places where a minor child goes where people need to be able to verify who has authority to make decisions for that person,” she said. “If that information isn’t publicly available, it’s going to make their job a lot harder.”

The language of the July 1 rules and the Aug. 28 statute are largely similar, but there are key differences that appear to require redactions under one scheme but not the other. For instance, both restrict use of the names, addresses and birth dates of minors, but the revised statute also includes next friends, appearing to shield the identities of the adults in whose name the child’s suit is brought.

Both sets of regulations forbid the use of birth dates. The statute, however, allows for the use of adults’ birth year. The rules contain no such carve-out.

Hicks, who was an assistant attorney general prior to running for office, said the language in many areas of the statute was intentionally left open-ended.

“We wanted to make sure we’re not limiting it too much,” he said, adding that the statute specifically calls on the Supreme Court to pass rules to help implement it.

For instance, both the rules and the statute bar the use of the names and identifying information of “witnesses” — which conceivably applies to everyone from the victim of a violent crime to an expert in a civil suit. The statute applies to “any judgments or orders issued by the court, or other records of the court.” It’s not clear if that means names of witnesses must be removed from the factual narratives of published opinions.

“If you are a judge, how are you going to write your opinion?” Maneke said. “Are they all going to be John Doe?”

David Klarich, an attorney and lobbyist for the Missouri Circuit Judges’ Association and other legal organizations, said he was familiar with the bill but his clients hadn’t expressed any concern with its provisions. If the statute were interpreted in a way that hindered the ability of judges to issue clear rulings, he said, they might seek changes to the statute in future sessions.

The new law is contained in a statutory chapter that covers civil procedure, so its provisions don’t appear to directly affect criminal proceedings. But prosecutors and defense attorneys said it’s been headache enough just to implement the court rules, which apply to both civil and criminal law.

Amy Fite, general counsel for the Missouri Office of Prosecution Services, said the changes have caused additional work for prosecutors across the state, involving everything from purchasing new software to persuading law enforcement agencies to provide redacted versions of traffic tickets.

“You are talking about a tremendous — just a tremendous — amount of time and resources that is going into this when you already have offices where no one has additional time, no one has resources,” she said.

Fite said prosecutors are taking one of two approaches to complying with the rules: Either they will create and file redacted and non-redacted versions of documents, or they will simply use vague descriptors in a single filing that leaves such details out altogether.

Either way, those omissions have created more work for the Missouri Public Defender System. Mary Fox, the system’s director, said her attorneys would typically check for potential conflicts of interest by reviewing probable cause statements and complaints for the names of other people involved in the case before entering an appearance. Now, she said, those conflicts might be discovered only after taking on the case.

“We can end up creating a conflict of interest not just for that new client but also for the other person we might have previously represented or are currently representing,” Fox said. “We can create two conflicts of interest as a result.”

Rep. David Evans, R-West Plains, a former circuit judge who chairs the House Judiciary Committee where much of the language was crafted, said some parts of the bill are “pretty broad” and may need to be revisited by the legislature or fleshed out by the Supreme Court, or both.

“I think we’ve got some kinks to work out,” he said. “Certainly, I’m committed to trying to get that done.”

In the meantime, Evans said, attorneys will need to comply with the redaction requirements and protect their clients as best they can.

“I think many attorneys will be better safe than sorry when they file documents,” he said.