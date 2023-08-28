Three nominated for new Platte County judgeship

The 6th Circuit Judicial Commission has nominated Megan B. Benton, Myles A. Perry and Nicolas J. Taulbee for a newly created circuit judge position in Platte County.

Benton is an associate circuit judge in Platte County. Perry is an assistant prosecuting attorney and trial team leader for the Platte County Prosecutor’s Office. Taulbee is a senior counsel and assistant attorney general in the civil litigation division of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

The three candidates were selected unanimously from among six applicants interviewed for the position on Aug. 25. Gov. Mike Parson has 60 days to appoint one of them to the bench.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item