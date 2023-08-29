State prisons director granted qualified immunity in civil rights case

The U.S. Constitution’s 8th Amendment did not require the Missouri Department of Corrections director to do more than rely on her staff to investigate and address sexual assault allegations against a prison guard, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held on Aug. 23.

The 8th Circuit thereby reversed and remanded a decision by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, which had denied qualified immunity for Director Anne Precythe.

Teri Dean, who claimed Chillicothe Correctional Center guard Edward Bearden sexually assaulted her while she was imprisoned, sued the director for being deliberately indifferent to her safety because Precythe took no action after learning about the investigation about the guard. Precythe said she didn’t personally take action, trusting her staff to tell her if there was something she needed to know.

The investigation led to sanctions against Bearden, including an order prohibiting him from having contact with prisoners. He retired shortly after that, and in May 2023, a federal jury awarded a combined $20 million to four women, not including Dean, who also alleged Bearden sexually abused and assaulted them. Dean sued Bearden and several other prison staff members separately in a case that has not yet gone to trial.

Precythe requested qualified immunity at summary judgment but was denied by the district court, which concluded that a reasonable jury could find that she knew prisoners faced a substantial risk of sexual assault, since she had received an email from a lawyer urging her to follow the investigation and was aware of similar lawsuits against the guard. According to the district court, waiting for her staff to address the problem may have amounted to deliberate indifference.

On appeal, the 8th Circuit declined to address whether Precythe had actual knowledge of a substantial risk of harm, saying the director’s argument in that regard was beyond the court’s jurisdiction. The question the 8th Circuit did answer was whether clearly established 8th Amendment law required her to personally intervene after learning about the allegations.

To overcome qualified immunity, Dean had to show that every reasonable official in Precythe’s position would have understood that delegating the investigation and response to her staff violated Dean’s 8th Amendment right not to face cruel and unusual punishment. Citing Farmer v. Brennan, the 8th Circuit said that disregarding a risk of sexual assault can be considered punishment only if the disregard rises to the level of criminal recklessness.

But there is not a consensus of cases of persuasive authority requiring someone in Precythe’s position to be directly involved in the investigation or response to sexual assault allegations. In fact, the 8th Circuit suggested the opposite, citing Axelson v. Watson and Hodges v. Department of Corrections, in which inmates who were repeatedly assaulted by fellow prisoners sued wardens for failing to protect them. But in both cases, the decision not to separate the inmates from those who attacked them fell to the prison committee, not the wardens, whose actions did not amount to deliberate indifference.

In Dean v. Precythe, the 8th Circuit found that the facts were similar: Overseeing investigations into inmate claims about prison conditions falls to the department’s Office of Professional Standards, not Precythe directly.

“Axelson and Hodges show that, under this ‘established policy and process,’ she had no obligation to do anything more than allow the existing investigation to play out,” wrote Judge Lavenski R. Smith in the 8th Circuit’s unanimous opinion.

Dean’s attorney, Brendan Roediger of the Saint Louis University Civil Litigation Clinic expressed disappointment with the reversal, though he said it will have no impact on the claims against the remaining defendants.

“The law sets a very high standard for holding leadership accountable when things go wrong — too high in my opinion,” he said in an email.

Maria Lanahan of the Attorney General’s Office represented Precythe. A spokesperson for the office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is Dean v. Precythe, 21-3093.