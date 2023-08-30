Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Administrative Law: Disability Benefits-Denial of Application-Treating-Source Rule

Staff Report//August 30, 2023

Plaintiff appealed the district court’s order affirming the denial of her application for disability insurance benefits.

Where the ALJ adequately addressed plaintiff’s treating and examining providers’ opinions and where the treating-source rule had been abrogated, the ALJ was not obligated to defer to plaintiff’s providers.

Judgment is affirmed.

Smith v. Kijakazi (MLW No. 80439/Case No. 22-3492 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas, Marshall, J.

 

