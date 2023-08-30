Civil Practice: Removal-Subject Matter Jurisdiction

Where the son of a man who died of COVID-19, allegedly contracted at his nursing home, sued the nursing home and its corporate owners and administrators, and the defendants removed the case to federal court, the district court did not err in remanding the matter to state court since there was not complete diversity, and removal was not authorized by the federal officer removal statute.

Judgment is affirmed.

Cagle v. NHC Healthcare-Maryland Heights, LLC (MLW No. 80448/Case No. 22-2757 – 9 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Colloton, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, White, J. (David Patrick Franklin, St. Louis, MO argued for appellant; Timothy C. Sansone, Stephen M. Strum and Jamie L. Bracewell appeared on the brief) (Adam R. Pulver, Washington, D.C. argued for appellee; Michael E. Campbell, Kristin Arnold, Adam R. Pulver and Scott L. Nelson appeared on the brief).