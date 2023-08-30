Civil Rights: 1983-Jail Detainee-Qualified Immunity

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Staff Report//August 30, 2023

Defendant appealed the denial of his motion for summary judgment based on qualified immunity. Plaintiff, a jail detainee, filed a §1983 lawsuit against defendant, a corrections officer, alleging that he was sexually abused and harassed during a strip search. Defendant denied plaintiff’s allegation that he inappropriately touched plaintiff’s genitals during the search. The district court denied defendant’s motion, ruling that plaintiff’s verified complaint could be treated as an affidavit on summary judgment and therefore supported a finding that defendant’s alleged actions violated plaintiff’s clearly established right to be free from sexual assault or abuse.

Where plaintiff’s complaint sufficiently alleged that defendant’s touching of plaintiff’s genitals was gratuitous and had no justifiable penological purpose, the district court correctly concluded that defendant was not entitled to qualified immunity at the current stage of the litigation.

Judgment is affirmed.

Glober v. Paul (MLW No. 80437/Case No. 22-2640 – 9 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Colloton, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, Brasel, J. (Robert B. Roche, of Saint Paul, MN for appellant) (Caitlinrose Hoolihan Fisher, of Minneapolis, MN for appellee; Virginia R. McCalmont, of Minneapolis, MN on the brief)

 

