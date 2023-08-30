Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Massive settlement reached for infant in boat crash

Scott Lauck//August 30, 2023

court gavel on $100 bills - legal concept

Depositphotos.com image

A 9-month-old boy who suffered a severe traumatic brain injury in a boating accident in Missouri reached settlement totaling $23.71 million, according to a lawyer for the family.

Richard M. Elias of Elias LLC in St. Louis who litigated the case with attorneys from Niemeyer Grebel Cruz in St. Louis, said the settlement would provide the family with just compensation for their loss and ensure that the infant’s substantial lifecare needs will be met.

“Unfortunately for the family, their lives have been changed forever,” he said.

Although he declined to describe the exact circumstances of the incident, Elias said the case involved claims of negligence and product liability against the driver, the boat’s manufacturer and a component part manufacturer.

Elias said the infant suffered an impact to the head that left him with a bilateral skull fracture and excessive brain swelling. He said the child was left noncommunicative and will likely require 24-hour care for the rest of his life.

$23.71 million settlement

Product Liability

Venue: Confidential Missouri court

Case Number/Date: Confidential/Aug. 17, 2023

Caption: Confidential

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: Richard M. Elias, Elias LLC, St. Louis; Mark R. Niemeyer and David L. Grebel, Niemeyer Grebel Cruz, St. Louis

Defendants’ Attorneys: Confidential

