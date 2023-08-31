Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Administrative Law: Nursing License-Disciplinary Order-DWI Offenses

Staff Report//August 31, 2023

Home>Practice Area>Administrative Law>

Administrative Law: Nursing License-Disciplinary Order-DWI Offenses

Administrative Law: Nursing License-Disciplinary Order-DWI Offenses

Staff Report//August 31, 2023

Where the Missouri State Board of Nursing appealed a judgment that reversed its decision to place a nurse’s license on probation for multiple DWI convictions, the board erred in placing the license on probation because the DWI offenses were not offenses involving moral turpitude.

Judgment is affirmed.

Jackson v. State Board of Nursing (MLW No. 80461/Case No. WD85431 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Pfeiffer, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Cole County, Beetem, J. (Kevin Stuart Cavanaugh, Overland Park, KS for respondent) (Kevin Hall, Jefferson City, for appellant).

Related Content

Administrative Law: Disability Benefits-Denial of Application-Treating-Source Rule

Smith v. Kijakazi (MLW No. 80439/Case No. 22-3492 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam[...]

August 30, 2023

Administrative Law: Gun Control Act-Amended Rule-Statutory Authority

Morehouse Enterprises, LLC v. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (MLW No. 80427/Case No. 22-2[...]

August 23, 2023

Administrative Law: Disciplinary Order-License Revocation-Mitigating Evidence

Ciesemier v. Director of Department of Public Safety (MLW No. 80376/Case No. WD85770 – 10 pages) (Missouri C[...]

August 18, 2023

Administrative: Water Company-Variance from Tariff

In the Matter of the Joint Application of Missouri-American Water Company and DCM Land, LLC (MLW No. 80390/Cas[...]

August 18, 2023

Administrative: Local Health Department-Authority to Enact Rules

Robinson v. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MLW No. 80392/Case No. SC99864 – 16 pages) (S[...]

August 18, 2023

Administrative: Electricity Supplier-Challenge to Denial of Rate Increase-Motion to Intervene

Entergy Arkansas, LLC v. Thomas (MLW No. 80349/Case No. 23-1228 – 7 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circu[...]

August 17, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news