Administrative Law: Nursing License-Disciplinary Order-DWI Offenses

Where the Missouri State Board of Nursing appealed a judgment that reversed its decision to place a nurse’s license on probation for multiple DWI convictions, the board erred in placing the license on probation because the DWI offenses were not offenses involving moral turpitude.

Judgment is affirmed.

Jackson v. State Board of Nursing (MLW No. 80461/Case No. WD85431 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Pfeiffer, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Cole County, Beetem, J. (Kevin Stuart Cavanaugh, Overland Park, KS for respondent) (Kevin Hall, Jefferson City, for appellant).