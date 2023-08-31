Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Video Hearing-Alford Pleas

Staff Report//August 31, 2023

Home>Courts>Court of Appeals, Western District>

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Video Hearing-Alford Pleas

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Video Hearing-Alford Pleas

Staff Report//August 31, 2023

Where a defendant argued that he was deprived of his constitutional and statutory rights to be present during a guilty plea hearing, the record supported the finding that the defendant voluntarily, knowingly and intelligently consented to appear at the hearing by video conference, and the defendant did not show that he was deprived of the effective assistance of counsel, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Micheaux v. State (MLW No. 80460/Case No. WD85462 – 22 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Martin, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, McKenzie, J. (Kathryn Marie Merwald, Kansas City, MO for appellant) (Daniel Neal McPherson, Jefferson City, for respondent).

Related Content

Administrative Law: Nursing License-Disciplinary Order-DWI Offenses

Jackson v. State Board of Nursing (MLW No. 80461/Case No. WD85431 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, We[...]

August 31, 2023

Public Utilities: Rate Case-Amortization-Due Process

Missouri Public Service Commission v. Office of Public Counsel (MLW No. 80421/Case No. WD86023 – 31 pages) ([...]

August 23, 2023

Probate: Guardianship-Termination-Rebuttable Presumption

J.P. & D.P. v. S.R. & T.R. (MLW No. 80422/Case No. WD85969 – 19 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, W[...]

August 23, 2023

Domestic Relations: Stepparent Adoption-Motion To Intervene-Grandparent’s Interest

K.L.C.B., J.A.S. and C.S. v. D.L.B. (MLW No. 80423/Case No. WD85559 – 17 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, [...]

August 23, 2023

Criminal Law: Prior Bad Acts-Motive And Intent-Mail Privileges

State v. Morgan (MLW No. 80424/Case No. WD84845 – 16 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Pf[...]

August 23, 2023

Driver’s License: DWI-Toxicology Report-Sufficiency Of Evidence

Dunbar v. Director (MLW No. 80377/Case No. WD85727 – 16 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District,[...]

August 18, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news