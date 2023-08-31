Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Video Hearing-Alford Pleas

Where a defendant argued that he was deprived of his constitutional and statutory rights to be present during a guilty plea hearing, the record supported the finding that the defendant voluntarily, knowingly and intelligently consented to appear at the hearing by video conference, and the defendant did not show that he was deprived of the effective assistance of counsel, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Micheaux v. State (MLW No. 80460/Case No. WD85462 – 22 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Martin, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, McKenzie, J. (Kathryn Marie Merwald, Kansas City, MO for appellant) (Daniel Neal McPherson, Jefferson City, for respondent).