Criminal Law: Sexual Abuse-Charging Document-Sufficiency 

Where a defendant challenged his conviction for attempted sexual abuse, claiming that the amended information charging the offense was insufficient, the charging document alleged the essential elements of attempt and did not need to allege facts sufficient to show a substantial step to commit each essential element of the underlying crime, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Minnick (MLW No. 80456/Case No. WD85943 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Martin, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Ray County, Walden, J. (Zeb Charlton, Jefferson City, for respondent) (James Roy Brown, Kearney, for appellant).