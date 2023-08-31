Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Criminal Law: Sexual Abuse-Charging Document-Sufficiency 

Staff Report//August 31, 2023

Home>Courts>Court of Appeals, Western District>

Criminal Law: Sexual Abuse-Charging Document-Sufficiency 

Criminal Law: Sexual Abuse-Charging Document-Sufficiency 

Staff Report//August 31, 2023

Where a defendant challenged his conviction for attempted sexual abuse, claiming that the amended information charging the offense was insufficient, the charging document alleged the essential elements of attempt and did not need to allege facts sufficient to show a substantial step to commit each essential element of the underlying crime, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Minnick (MLW No. 80456/Case No. WD85943 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Martin, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Ray County, Walden, J. (Zeb Charlton, Jefferson City, for respondent) (James Roy Brown, Kearney, for appellant).

 

-

Related Content

Elections: Sample Initiative Petition-Duty To Process-Mandamus Relief

State ex rel. Jeffrey K. Basinger v. Ashcroft (MLW No. 80457/Case No. WD85857 – 8 pages) (Missouri Court of [...]

August 31, 2023

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Video Hearing-Alford Pleas

Micheaux v. State (MLW No. 80460/Case No. WD85462 – 22 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, [...]

August 31, 2023

Administrative Law: Nursing License-Disciplinary Order-DWI Offenses

Jackson v. State Board of Nursing (MLW No. 80461/Case No. WD85431 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, We[...]

August 31, 2023

Public Utilities: Rate Case-Amortization-Due Process

Missouri Public Service Commission v. Office of Public Counsel (MLW No. 80421/Case No. WD86023 – 31 pages) ([...]

August 23, 2023

Probate: Guardianship-Termination-Rebuttable Presumption

J.P. & D.P. v. S.R. & T.R. (MLW No. 80422/Case No. WD85969 – 19 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, W[...]

August 23, 2023

Domestic Relations: Stepparent Adoption-Motion To Intervene-Grandparent’s Interest

K.L.C.B., J.A.S. and C.S. v. D.L.B. (MLW No. 80423/Case No. WD85559 – 17 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, [...]

August 23, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news