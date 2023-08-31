Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Elections: Sample Initiative Petition-Duty To Process-Mandamus Relief

Staff Report//August 31, 2023

Where appellant challenged the dismissal of his petition for writ of mandamus seeking to compel the state to process his sample initiative petition for the November 2024 ballot prior to the November 2022 election, the secretary of state did not have a ministerial duty to process the petition prior to the day following the November 2022 general election, so the appellant was not entitled to mandamus relief.

Judgment is affirmed.

State ex rel. Jeffrey K. Basinger v. Ashcroft (MLW No. 80457/Case No. WD85857 – 8 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Thomson, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Cole County, Beetem, J. (Jeffrey K. Basinger, Columbia, pro se) (Jason K. Lewis, St. Louis, for respondents).

 

