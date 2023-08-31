Real Property: Quiet Title-Adverse Possession-Hostile

Where appellants challenged the denial of their petition to quiet title over land owned by respondents through adverse possession, the appellants failed to meet their burden to show the hostile use requirement of adverse possession, so the judgment is affirmed.

Lukefahr v. Taylor (MLW No. 80453/Case No. ED110773 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Clark II, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Perry County, Lipke, J. (Sean W. Westhoff for appellants) (Zachary S. Rozier for respondents).