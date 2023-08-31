Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Real Property: Quiet Title-Adverse Possession-Hostile

Staff Report//August 31, 2023

Home>Courts>Court of Appeals, Eastern District>

Real Property: Quiet Title-Adverse Possession-Hostile

Real Property: Quiet Title-Adverse Possession-Hostile

Staff Report//August 31, 2023

Where appellants challenged the denial of their petition to quiet title over land owned by respondents through adverse possession, the appellants failed to meet their burden to show the hostile use requirement of adverse possession, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Lukefahr v. Taylor (MLW No. 80453/Case No. ED110773 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Clark II, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Perry County, Lipke, J. (Sean W. Westhoff for appellants) (Zachary S. Rozier for respondents).

Related Content

Criminal Law: Search Warrant-Photographic Evidence-Motorcycle Club Membership

State v. Scherrer (MLW No. 80454/Case No. ED110639 – 13 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District,[...]

August 31, 2023

Appellate Practice: Inadequate Brief-Rule 84.04-Partition Sale

Puetz v. Rice (MLW No. 80452/Case No. ED110934 – 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Page[...]

August 31, 2023

Workers’ Compensation: PTD-Second Injury Fund-Vocational Expert

Obermann v. Treasurer (MLW No. 80417/Case No. ED111004 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern Distr[...]

August 23, 2023

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Motion-Timeliness

Medlin v. State (MLW No. 80418/Case No. ED110461 – 5 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Ja[...]

August 23, 2023

Civil Practice: Private Cause of Action-Mootness Public Interest Exception

Sullivan v. City of University City (MLW No. 80415/Case No. ED111084 – 17 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals,[...]

August 23, 2023

Appellate Practice: Inadequate Brief-Unjust Enrichment

ACWSTL, LLC v. Gladney (MLW No. 80416/Case No. ED111007 – 4 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern Distr[...]

August 23, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news