Real Property: Zoning-Non-Use Variance-Marijuana Dispensary

Where a medical marijuana dispensary sought a non-use variance to construct a drive-through lane between its building and the road in front of it, substantial and competent evidence supported the denial of the variance because the dispensary did not show that it could not operate its property for its permitted use without conflicting with the zoning code, and the findings and conclusions complied with statutory requirements.

Judgment is affirmed.

State ex rel. Organic Remedies MO, Inc. v. Board of Zoning Adjustment (MLW No. 80451/Case No. ED111005 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Page, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, McLaughlin, J. (Timothy J. Tryniecki, Abigail L. Twenter and Paul L. Brusati for appellant) (Laura M. Robb for respondent).