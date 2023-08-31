Unemployment Compensation: Dismissal Of Claim-Failure To Raise Issue

Where a claimant of unemployment benefits challenged the dismissal of his claim due to untimeliness, the claimant failed to raise the issue of timeliness, so the claimant failed to challenge the basis for the commission’s decision, and the appeal must be dismissed since the record also conclusively established that the claimant did not comply with the 30-day requirement for appealing.

Appeal is dismissed.

Herrmann v. Division of Employment Security (MLW No. 80458/Case No. WD85823 – 5 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Mitchell, J.) Appealed from the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (James F. Herrmann, pro se) (Bart A. Matanic, Jefferson City, for respondent).