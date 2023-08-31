Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Workers’ Compensation: Business Records Exception-Medical Bills-Attorney Fees

Staff Report//August 31, 2023

Where a claimant of workers’ compensation benefits challenged the admission of evidence and findings regarding the payment of her medical bills and attorney fees, the admission of exhibit A was proper under the business record exception so was not inadmissible hearsay, and the commission properly found that the employer met its burden to show that it paid the claimant’s medical bills and acted within its authority to determine the fair and reasonable amount of attorney fees, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Roe v. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (MLW No. 80455/Case No. WD86109 – 17 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Sutton, J.) Appealed from the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (Devin Mirfasihi, Kansas City, MO for appellant) (Paul Larimore, St. Louis, for respondent).

